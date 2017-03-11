Ad Unit
Draymond Green say he is subjected to ‘different set of rules’ by referees

by Grey Papke

There are two things we know about Draymond Green. The guy gets a lot of technical fouls, and he thinks a lot of them are unfair.

The Golden State Warriors forward vented again after picking up what he felt was an unjustified twelfth technical foul of the season on Friday on a foul on Karl-Anthony Towns.

“How I get a technical for trying to stop continuation?” Green asked, via ESPN. “I don’t know. I guess I got to play by different rules than the rest of the NBA. That one really sticks with me. What’s that, my 11th tech? Thirteen? Damn. How many do I really got is the question? I don’t know. Different set of rules.”

Green admitted he was so infuriated by the tech, he nearly made comments that would have gotten him fined.

“I thought about taking a fine tonight. I really did,” Green said. “I truly thought about taking a fine tonight. But I’m not wasting my $25,000.”

Green does have a reputation. He has complained about these standards before, but disrespect and his me-against-the-world mentality are part of what makes Green the elite player that he is.


