Draymond Green tells Damian Lillard to ‘give it a break’ on Melo talk

Draymond Green does not appear to be worried one bit about the prospects of Carmelo Anthony ending up a member of the Trail Blazers.

It seems a foregone conclusion when Anthony is dealt from the Knicks it will be to the Rockets to join James Harden and Chris Paul. However, a couple of members of the Blazers have been doing their best to get Anthony to waive his no-trade clause in favor of Portland. C.J. McCollum tagged the Anthony in an Instagram post and Damian Lillard has reached out to the Knicks star.

If Anthony’s new home is Portland, Green isn’t going to lose any sleep over it. Last season’s Defensive Player of the Year took to Instagram on Thursday to tell Lillard to give it a break on the Melo talk.

give it a break @damianlillard A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

You can’t blame Lillard and McCollum for trying to sway Anthony to force his way to the Blazers, even if Green finds it amusing.