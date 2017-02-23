Draymond Green has funny trash talk for Paul Pierce

Draymond Green has no chill. And Paul Pierce knows it.

Green wasted no time kicking off the trash talk during Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After Blake Griffin went to the free throw line in the first minute of the game, Green offered some trash talk to Pierce, who was on the Clippers’ bench. Green joked with Pierce about not being good enough for a farewell tour:

Draymond Green trash talking Paul Pierce with the TNT audio removed (r @AaronDerek) pic.twitter.com/pkLOauM0pe — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2017

Pierce, 39, is in his second season with the Clippers and closing out his career. He’s down to just 11.8 minutes per game in 13 appearances this season, so he’s not exactly getting the Kobe farewell treatment. And he’s certainly not getting it from Draymond.