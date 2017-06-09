‘Draymond sucks’ chant breaks out during Game 4

An anti-Draymond Green chant broke out during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, and the Warriors star loved it.

Green is one of those pesky players whom you love if he’s on your team and hate if he’s playing against you. During the third quarter, he picked up what was really his second tech of the game. The Cleveland Cavaliers fans in attendance started chanting “Draymond sucks.”

NBA Finals has turned into Royal Rumble #draymondsucks pic.twitter.com/xadQJSx6xf — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 10, 2017

The chant was music to Green’s ears:

I think Draymond was about to join in on the "Draymond sucks!" chant pic.twitter.com/NfsthKV8HQ — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 10, 2017

When you’re a troll like Draymond, you live for moments like that knowing you got under the skin of the other team and their fans.