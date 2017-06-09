Ad Unit
Friday, June 9, 2017

‘Draymond sucks’ chant breaks out during Game 4

June 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green

An anti-Draymond Green chant broke out during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, and the Warriors star loved it.

Green is one of those pesky players whom you love if he’s on your team and hate if he’s playing against you. During the third quarter, he picked up what was really his second tech of the game. The Cleveland Cavaliers fans in attendance started chanting “Draymond sucks.”

The chant was music to Green’s ears:

When you’re a troll like Draymond, you live for moments like that knowing you got under the skin of the other team and their fans.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus