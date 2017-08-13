Drazen Petrovic’s brother impressed by Luka Doncic

Slovenian hoops sensation Luka Doncic could be basketball’s next big thing, and even the brother of one of the greatest players in European history is sold.

After Doncic hung a 27-8-5 line on Croatia’s national basketball team at Eurobasket over the weekend, Croatian coach Aleksandar Petrovic, the brother of the late great Drazen Petrovic, had high praise for the 18-year-old.

“It’s amazing to see a guy who plays like that,” said Petrovic, per Aris Barkas of Eurohoops. “Seeing what Luka does on the floor during those years, I think that for a long time there was no player in Europe who was so complete, mentally and athletically. This is a class above everyone that has appeared in this position in Europe over the last ten or fifteen years. It’s true.”

Doncic currently plays for Real Madrid of the Liga ACB and EuroLeague and is projected to be a top selection in the 2018 NBA Draft. While the Euro hype machine can disappoint just as often as it delivers, Doncic is refined beyond his years, and Petrovic’s endorsement is one of the strongest he can receive.

