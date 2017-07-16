Dwight Howard claims he never had beef with Kobe Bryant

Revisionist history or not, Dwight Howard wants to set the record straight about his relationship with Kobe Bryant.

Responding to a question from a Twitter user on Sunday, the eight-time All-Star center claimed that rumors of him beefing with Bryant in Los Angeles were nothing more than a media fabrication.

we didn't beef. Since we were losing they needed a story that would sell — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 16, 2017

The one season that Howard and Bryant were teammates on the Lakers in 2012-13 was tainted by reports of feuding between the two, something that Howard admitted to an extent while he was still a Laker. The bad blood also appeared to continue after Howard’s departure for the Houston Rockets.

After being traded to Charlotte this offseason, Howard is now on his fourth NBA team in five years. He hasn’t exactly proven to be the easiest teammate to get along with, so it’s hard to believe that there was no beef at all between him and Bryant, who was notorious for being tough on his own teammates.