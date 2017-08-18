Dwight Howard hoping to ‘shut people’s mouths’ in Charlotte

Dwight Howard is now on his fifth NBA team in as many years, but he believes that he has finally found the right opportunity to hush the naysayers.

In an interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that ran Friday, the eight-time All-Star commented on his new situation with the Charlotte Hornets.

“Cliff’s [Hornets head coach Steve Clifford] going to push me, but he’s not going to ever be one of those guys who I would say would break my spirit,” said Howard. “He really believes in me. Throughout all the mess that has happened the last couple of years, this is a great opportunity for me to prove to myself that I know exactly who I am — to just shut people’s mouths.”

The 31-year-old Howard, who was traded to the Hornets earlier this summer, was quietly productive last season with 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in 74 appearances for the Atlanta Hawks. But his last several NBA stops have been plagued by uncertainty over his role, friction with his teammates, and just a general aura of unwelcomeness. One can only hope that Charlotte will help Howard flip the unwanted journeyman narrative that has accompanied him for the second part of his career.