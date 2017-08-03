Dwight Howard wore ‘May I Suggest the Sausage’ shirt to Hooters

Dwight Howard grabbed a bite to eat at a Hooters restaurant on Wednesday. Lots of people go to Hooters to eat and drink, but we can almost guarantee the majority of them don’t do so in a shirt like the one Howard was wearing.

A server shared a photo she took with Howard, and the NBA star had a big smile while rocking a “May I Suggest the Sausage” shirt.

Can't believe I got to serve Dwight Howard today ! #hootersmakesyouhappy A post shared by Domonique (@domoniquesteele) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

If Rex Ryan had shown up wearing his “I’d Hit That” shirt, we would have had a T-shirt Hall of Fame situation going on. Hopefully Dwight enjoyed the hot wings.

H/T The Big Lead