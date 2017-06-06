Dwight Howard working on three-point shot to help extend career

Throughout his career, Dwight Howard has been known as a force in the paint. Now, it appears, he’s working on taking his game further from the basket.

It’s no secret the style of play in the NBA is much different now than in years past. Shots that used to be reserved for guards and smaller players are now being made with regularity by big men like Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Howard has witnessed the evolution firsthand and seems to not want to be left behind. He said during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” he’s been working on his three-point shot. Howard is hoping it will help extend his career. Take a listen below.

Hawks center Dwight Howard says he's "working hard" on his 3-point game to extend career. He's 5-of-56 from 3-point range in his career. pic.twitter.com/FzJx9BOcsJ — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 6, 2017

While seeing Howard attempt three-pointers on a regular basis would, as he said, be weird, we saw another big man make a drastic change to his game recently as well. Prior to this season, the most three-pointers Marc Gasol attempted during a regular season was 17. This season, he hoisted 268 and converted on 39 percent of them.

Now, I don’t think anyone is expecting that kind of volume (or success) from Howard. After all, he’s made just 5-of-56 over his career from long range and is not as skilled a shooter as Gasol. However, Howard does deserve kudos for wanting (and taking steps) to adapt his game to the new NBA as to help prolong his playing days.

