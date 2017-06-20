Dwyane Wade reportedly tells Bulls he is picking up option

It looks like Dwyane Wade will be wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform for the second season in a row.

Wade informed the Bulls Tuesday that he is picking up his $24 million option for the 2017-2018 NBA season, CSN Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill first reported.

Most reports over the past month have pointed to this outcome, for good reason.

Wade’s $24 million option is much more money than he would be able to sign for on the open market, so it’s a no-brainer. Plus he reportedly enjoys playing in his hometown of Chicago, even if the team is a middle-of-the-pack squad in the Eastern Conference.

With Wade coming back, the big question for Chicago is what happens with Jimmy Butler. The Bulls have been in trade talks about him over the past few days.