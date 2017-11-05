Dwyane Wade calls out Cavaliers’ starters

Dwyane Wade has a message for his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates: Start getting the job done. Actually, his message was for the team’s starters.

Wade said after the team’s 117-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks that he is waiting for the Cavs’ starters to complain about the second unit blowing a lead.

Dwyane Wade: "I want one time for the first unit to get on the second unit because we blew a lead. I’m waiting for that day to happen." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 5, 2017

The implication is that the starters aren’t playing well enough to hand a lead over to the bench crew.

The Cavaliers are now 4-6 after their latest loss. Wade began the season as a starter, but he volunteered to switch to being a bench player. His status as a starter or bench player actually caused quite a few issues for the team.

It’s going to be a really, really long season in Cleveland if they need 57 points out of LeBron James to win every game.