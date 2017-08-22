Dwyane Wade reacts to Cavs-Celtics trade news

Let’s just say that Dwyane Wade was keeping his eyes on the biggest trade news of the day.

After reports said the Cavs and Celtics were discussing a Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas trade, Wade sent the following tweet including the eyeballs emoji:

Wade is on vacation out of the country, so there is little doubt he was pretty surprised to hear of the blockbuster trade while he was gone. But what puts an interesting twist on this is that Wade has been mentioned as a potential player who could end up with the Cavaliers. With a buyout from Chicago imminent, Wade will be looking for a new home. The Cavs could be enticing.