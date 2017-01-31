Dwyane Wade: Charles Barkley ‘should shut up’ about LeBron James

LeBron James finally unloaded on Charles Barkley on Monday night following years of criticism, and one of LeBron’s closest friends was happy to see it.

On Tuesday, Dwyane Wade cautioned analysts and former players like Charles Barkley to be careful what they say when their own checkered pasts are just a quick Google search away. Wade also commended LeBron for finally putting Sir Charles in his place.

Here's full Wade quote on LBJ/Barkley. Never tried one of these emoji things before but believe this is considered pic.twitter.com/EFAOorIw8x — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 31, 2017

In Barkley’s defense, he rarely hides from his own history. He’s very open and honest about the mistakes he has made both during his playing career and in his personal life. You could also argue that Barkley was right to come down on James for criticizing his own team’s front office in public, but LeBron’s reaction (which you can read more of here) was about far more than just that.

For years, Barkely has said that LeBron is not one of the top five players in NBA history and probably never will be. Barkley has also made comments about hairlines and appearances, so he doesn’t exactly stick to basketball. After a frustrating month in which the Cleveland Cavaliers went 7-8, it’s no surprise LeBron decided he was done taking the high road.