Dwyane Wade frustrated with Bulls’ upper management

Dwyane Wade expressed frustration with the Chicago Bulls’ front office after the team lost by 20 points at Boston on Sunday.

The Bulls are slipping and now 31-35 after a promising start to the season. It seems like they’re trying many things out and giving lots of players looks for evaluation purposes, which was evidenced by 13 players seeing minutes in the game, including many youngsters.

Wade was a horrific -37 in the plus-minus category in 26 minutes and didn’t have many answers after the game.

The season has not gone the way anyone in Chicago hoped, least of all Wade, who was looking forward to a homecoming. Hearing frustration like this from him after a game makes it seem even more likely that he declines his option next season.