Dwyane Wade got a kick out of Hornets GM’s embarrassing flub

Charlotte Hornets general manager Rich Cho had the Freudian slip of a lifetime on Friday when he introduced one of his team’s two draft picks as “Dwyane Wade,” and Wade got quite the charge out of it.

While introducing former Florida state star Dwayne Bacon to the media, Cho accidentally dropped Wade’s name. Everyone immediately burst out laughing, and Wade had the same reaction.

Hahahahaaa honest mistake but funny. https://t.co/ee3ke8gGRA — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 25, 2017

Cho may have been dreaming of signing Wade at one point, but the veteran is expected to opt into the final year of his contract with the Chicago Bulls. And even if not, there are some rumors linking him to powerhouse teams. The Hornets aren’t exactly one of those.

Bacon will have to do for now, though he already has some serious expectations to live up to if he’s being introduced as a future Hall of Famer.