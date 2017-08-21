Report: Dwyane Wade’s kids back in school in South Florida

A report about Dwyane Wade’s family continues to fuel the speculation that the guard may be headed back to Miami, or at least that he won’t be returning to Chicago next season.

WINZ radio host Andy Slater reported on Monday that Wade’s kids are back in school in South Florida.

I can officially confirm that Dwyane Wade's kids are back at school in S. Florida, no longer in Chicago. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 22, 2017

There could be a number of reasons why the kids are back in school in South Florida– maybe the family missed the area, the education, their friends — who knows. But this seems to be another sign that Wade’s time with the Bulls could be ending.

Wade signed a two-year deal with Chicago last offseason for $47 million and moved his whole family there. But after a middling season, the Bulls decided to trade away Jimmy Butler. A recent report said a buyout for Wade is expected.

Though both Chicago and Miami finished with 41-41 records last season, the Bulls seem to be rebuilding while the Heat signed players in an effort to contend. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they brought back Wade. One of their players even says he would welcome it.