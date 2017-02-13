Dwyane Wade felt Knicks could not handle ambitions of Big Three in 2010

It’s forgotten on occasion, but the New York Knicks were one of the teams chasing after the three-headed monster of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh back in the summer of 2010.

Wade opened up on New York’s pursuit of the Big Three on The Vertical podcast, saying the Knicks simply weren’t ready for what they were offering.

“They just wasn’t prepared. They wasn’t ready to take on what we wanted to do,” Wade said, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “The city? Yeah, the city was ready. The market? The market was there. It’s New York. But [from] an organization standpoint, we didn’t feel like they could handle it.

“At this point in our career, this is the prime of our career. This is the meat of it. This decision is going to make or break your career, and we really had to make a decision where it really made sense. And Miami, the structure was there for us. It worked out. But when you talk about markets and cities, Chicago and New York is the biggest that we was reaching out to. But it was never something that we was serious [about], that I knew I was serious about when it came down to it.”

The three ended up going to Miami and winning two titles. Wade has already said in the past who was really considered aside from the Heat. New York was never all that close.