Report: Dwyane Wade leaning toward opting in with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly been exploring trade options for Jimmy Butler, and the assumption is that Dwyane Wade would not want to remain with the team next season if Butler is moved. That may not be the case, however.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that Wade is leaning toward picking up his $24 million player option for the 2017-2018 season regardless of what happens with Butler. Wade has until June 27 to make a decision, and any trade involving Butler would likely happen before the Thursday NBA Draft.

While Wade has reportedly told the Bulls he has no interest in being part of a rebuilding process, sources told Shelburne the 35-year-old has enjoyed playing in his hometown of Chicago. Wade also knows the $24 million salary he would get with the Bulls is a lot higher than any team would pay him on the open market. After he took less money for years to help the Miami Heat, you can’t blame him for wanting to cash in as he nears retirement.

The trade rumors involving Butler (read some of them here) have really ramped up this week. If Butler is dealt, the Bulls are not going to be very good next season. Wade may have to decide if winning is more important than making as much money as possible while playing for his hometown team.