Dwyane Wade admits he may be forced to leave Bulls if they rebuild

Dwyane Wade is not interested in being part of a full-scale rebuild.

Wade admitted Wednesday that he would have to reassess his future in Chicago if the team elected to rebuild – particularly if that rebuilding involved moving Jimmy Butler.

“At the end of the year, you sit back and see what the team is, what direction they’re going in,” Wade told ESPN’s Nick Friedell on Wednesday. “I would be a liar to say that I want to play on a team with all 21-year-olds. You know what I mean? And be a part of the future building. I would be a fool to say that. But you also want to be in the best position for what you think is for you at that time, too.

“One of the main reasons I’m here is Jimmy. He’s the one who called me and got me to come here. So that’s a big part of my decision and everything else, is what Jimmy’s doing, what his future looks like and all that. And I’ve made it very clear. So I have no idea from that standpoint. You just have to wait and see and then see what works out.”

Butler was the subject of a lot of summer trade rumors, but for now, it sounds like he’s going to be staying with the Bulls. That will likely mean Wade stays as well, but if things go south this season, they may change their approach at season’s end.