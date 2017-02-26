Dwyane Wade noncommittal about picking up second-year option

Will Dwyane Wade be back with the Chicago Bulls next season? It’s rather tough to tell.

The Bulls made a clear effort to get a young, long-term solution at the guard position by acquiring Cameron Payne, and with Wade holding a player option for next season, it’s not clear whether he’ll want to stick around.

“I don’t know,” Wade said of the option, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “I haven’t had that conversation about next season with the guys. I think we all understood when I came here I signed a two-year deal with a one-year [player] option. And both sides wanted it that way. And when that time came, no matter what the season or what teammates I had, it was going to be my option. I take my option seriously and I always look into what’s the best thing for me to do.

“So I haven’t talked to them about that. I don’t want to. I don’t want them to come to me and tell me what moves they’re making, what their future plans [are]. I just want to play basketball. And do my best job as a player that I can do. Then from there, let them look at me and my talent and what I did and let me look where the team’s at and on what I did this season and go from there.”

Wade has said in the past that a full rebuild would probably spell the end of his time in Chicago. There are indications that the Bulls will at least consider going that route.