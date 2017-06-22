Report: Dwyane Wade has yet to officially opt into Bulls deal, may leave

The Chicago Bulls look to be on the verge of a full rebuilding effort, and it may signal the end of Dwyane Wade’s short time there.

HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy reported that Wade’s decision to opt into the second year of his Bulls contract is purely verbal at this point, and he may change his mind in light of the team’s decision to trade Jimmy Butler.

Chicago's decision to deal Jimmy Butler will impact Dwyane Wade's decision regarding his player option, league sources confirm. No surprise. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 23, 2017

Despite verbal commitment, I'm told Wade hasn't officially opted in. He may stay but no guarantee after Butler deal. https://t.co/yeUV7cDbim — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 23, 2017

Wade had been planning to opt in, but that was before the Bulls traded Butler to Minnesota on draft night. He’d be leaving $24 million on the table, but you have to figure that the guard doesn’t want to sit through a rebuilding year at the age of 35.