Dwyane Wade reportedly has ‘positive’ meeting with Bulls front office

Dwyane Wade has approximately two weeks to make up his mind on his Chicago Bulls future, and that process is underway after a meeting with the organization’s front office.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Wade met with the Bulls on Saturday for his exit meeting, with the guard facing a decision on his $23.8 million player option by June 27.

The Bulls plan to bring back Rajon Rondo and had a similar meeting with Jimmy Butler, which may indicate a willingness to keep the core in place. That would please Wade, and the meeting with him was said to be positive.

The belief is that Wade will ultimately exercise his option. It doesn’t appear that anything took place around this meeting to dissuade him from doing so.