Dwyane Wade wants to remain as bench player after Thomas’ return

Dwyane Wade has found a role on the Cleveland Cavaliers that suits him well, and he wants to remain in it.

Some feel that when Isaiah Thomas is cleared to play for the Cavs, Wade could fit in nicely next to him in the starting lineup. But Wade says he would prefer to remain as a bench player.

“I’m good where I’m at,” Wade told Cleveland.com after Monday’s win over the Bulls. “The problem would only be worse when Isaiah comes back, because he’s going to need his shots. Where I am now, it’s working for me and for this team.”

Wade is right; Thomas would need a lot of shots when he returns, and that was the exact problem when Wade was starting. He just wasn’t getting enough shots. But since moving to the bench, Wade has found tremendous success. He’s averaging nearly 12 points per game this season as a bench player and has been particularly good over the team’s last seven games. That’s part of the reason why he’s a contender for Sixth Man of the Year.

The Cavs have also now won 12 in a row, so they probably have no desire to change things up. The player who may find the toughest transition to the team is Derrick Rose, whose absence has nearly coincided with the winning streak.