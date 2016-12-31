Dwyane Wade rocks ridiculous outfit for New Year’s Eve

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade is ringing in the New Year in style…or something like that.

Wade took some time on Saturday to share his New Year’s Eve outfit with the Twitter world, and let’s just say that it was, um, quite the fashion statement.

Because nothing says “Happy New Year” quite like the “Cosmo Kramer in the Technicolor Dreamcoat” look.

For Wade, who has definitely had more than his fair share of bold wardrobe choices over the years, he’s wrapping up a tumultuous 2016 that saw him make a stunning exit from Miami after 13 years with the Heat to return to his hometown of Chicago and play for the Bulls. Fortunately however, it looks like Wade is setting himself up for a truly un-fur-gettable 2017.