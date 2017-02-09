Dwyane Wade rips Knicks over handling of Charles Oakley situation

The full story about why Charles Oakley was kicked out of Madison Square Garden Wednesday night has yet to come out, but Dwyane Wade has no problem bashing the New York Knicks before hearing it.

Wade shared a photo of Oakley from his playing days on Instagram Thursday and ripped the Knicks for not showing loyalty to a player who spent 10 years with the team.

A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST

“10years!!! 10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won’t be this picture. It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards! This Could happen to any of us!!! #StayWoke We are not above this treatment!,” Wade wrote.

Wade was not the first current NBA player to defend Oakley. His buddy LeBron James also gave Oakley a shout-out on Instagram, albeit a more subtle one.

A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

It’s still unclear why Oakley was asked to leave Madison Square Garden, though reports indicate he was yelling at Knicks owner James Dolan. Oakley became physical with security staffers when he was told he needed to leave, which is likely why he was arrested. You can see some videos from the incident here.