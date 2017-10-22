Dwyane Wade admits he is struggling to find role with Cavaliers

For the first time in his NBA career, Dwyane Wade is not a focal point of his team, and he has admitted that adapting has been a struggle for him.

Wade said Saturday that after a career of being one of the two leading options on every team he’s played for, he is still trying to find the best fit in the team after Cleveland’s 114-93 loss to the Orlando Magic.

“I’m trying to find it, man,” Wade said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “It’s very different, different than I’ve ever played. Just trying to find my way, as we go on, see how I can be best for this team. Everything’s happened so fast. This has been a long, a long week.”

LeBron James — who is more or less the reason Wade is in Cleveland — admitted that the team needs to do something to help Wade find his groove.

“We got to get him going at some point,” James said. “That’s something we’re going to look at and we’re all trying to figure it out as well but we got to get him going and hopefully we can do that on Tuesday.”

Wade is averaging just 5.7 points per game through his first three games with the Cavaliers, and has yet to score in double figures. The man he replaced is probably even more annoyed after seeing how things have gone this week.