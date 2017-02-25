Dwyane Wade thanks LeBron for staying home after beating Cavs

The Chicago Bulls received a major gift from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday as they got to face the Eastern Conference’s top team without the league’s top player.

LeBron James did not attend Saturday’s game as he was ill, giving the Bulls a big opportunity to score a win. They took advantage and blew out Cleveland 117-99.

After the game, Dwyane Wade, who was teammates with LeBron for four seasons in Miami, thanked his buddy for staying home.

“I wish he could have played — I love playing against him. But it’s a long season, guys go through certain things — sickness is one of them. So we thank him for staying home,” Wade told ABC’s Lisa Salters.

Wade scored 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting in the game and was a rebound away from a triple-double. Teammate Jimmy Butler did secure a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are now 4-19 in games LeBron James has not played since returning to the team in 2014.