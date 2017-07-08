Ad Unit
Saturday, July 8, 2017

Dwyane Wade supports Tim Hardaway Jr. after getting big contract

July 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Dwyane Wade Bulls

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s four year, $71 million deal with the New York Knicks has been the source of a lot of mockery online. Just don’t count on Dwyane Wade joining in.

Wade sent a message of support to Hardaway on Saturday, encouraging the 25-year-old to keep working hard — and that real basketball players understand his value.

Hardaway has probably been tuning out the criticism, but he’ll be happy to get the message of support. He’s going to be fairly well-off on this deal — no matter how it works out for the Knicks.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus