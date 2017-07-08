Dwyane Wade supports Tim Hardaway Jr. after getting big contract

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s four year, $71 million deal with the New York Knicks has been the source of a lot of mockery online. Just don’t count on Dwyane Wade joining in.

Wade sent a message of support to Hardaway on Saturday, encouraging the 25-year-old to keep working hard — and that real basketball players understand his value.

@T_HardJR Get paid!!! I'm proud of you for the work you've put into your game kid. Real hoopers know. Keep working! #Thatsthebro — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 8, 2017

Hardaway has probably been tuning out the criticism, but he’ll be happy to get the message of support. He’s going to be fairly well-off on this deal — no matter how it works out for the Knicks.