Dwyane Wade roasted on social media for Game 4 outfit
Dwyane Wade was at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which in itself doesn’t seem particularly noteworthy. However, his choice of clothing was a hot topic of discussion on social media during the game.
Just prior to tipoff, the NBA’s official Twitter account passed along a photo of Stephen A. Smith, Wade, and Shaq.
Ready for Game 4 of the #NBAFinals… @stephenasmith, @DwyaneWade & @SHAQ! pic.twitter.com/lcLP3FzBhd
— NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2017
Shortly after, the internet had a field day with Wade’s outfit. Here are a few of the funnier tweets that were brought to our attention.
mario & luigi pic.twitter.com/Y26CohlXho
— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) June 10, 2017
"Dwyane Wade looks like a villain from Starsky and Hutch" – @JeremyWoo pic.twitter.com/iuv7hR0d1b
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 10, 2017
The "I don't live here" pic.twitter.com/bI2vw8pL9k
— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 10, 2017
Dwyane Wade looks like he's about to drop a reggae verse in a early 90's R&B song. pic.twitter.com/tgvF0oorX7
— Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) June 10, 2017
when u unlock all the outfits in GTA pic.twitter.com/MOtQRCPovT
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 10, 2017
Dwyane Wade dressed like Calvin from Paid in Full pic.twitter.com/F2hROMgr1C
— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) June 10, 2017
sells beepers off the street in 1992
— Ben Woods (@benwoods10) June 10, 2017
Dwyane Wade looks like the first guy your aunt dates after her divorce pic.twitter.com/pPs6B0ELzn
— Tristan (@AyoTristan) June 10, 2017
He look like draft day Deion Sanders minus the jheri curl! pic.twitter.com/QGeO7hMwOX
— Keyon Jeff (@kkjeff) June 10, 2017
Look here lil homie, you see my brand new 1987 Mercedes 560SL over there? You want one? Come work for me. pic.twitter.com/d50uJFgKS3
— MACE WINDU (@CrookedIntriago) June 10, 2017
And finally, here’s the reaction of Wade’s former teammate, Hassan Whiteside.
Hassan Whiteside's reaction to Dwyane Wade's outfit pic.twitter.com/ox9U66cgLK
— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 10, 2017