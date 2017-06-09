Ad Unit
Friday, June 9, 2017

Dwyane Wade roasted on social media for Game 4 outfit

June 9, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Dwyane Wade was at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which in itself doesn’t seem particularly noteworthy. However, his choice of clothing was a hot topic of discussion on social media during the game.

Just prior to tipoff, the NBA’s official Twitter account passed along a photo of Stephen A. Smith, Wade, and Shaq.

Shortly after, the internet had a field day with Wade’s outfit. Here are a few of the funnier tweets that were brought to our attention.

And finally, here’s the reaction of Wade’s former teammate, Hassan Whiteside.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus