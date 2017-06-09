Dwyane Wade roasted on social media for Game 4 outfit

Dwyane Wade was at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which in itself doesn’t seem particularly noteworthy. However, his choice of clothing was a hot topic of discussion on social media during the game.

Just prior to tipoff, the NBA’s official Twitter account passed along a photo of Stephen A. Smith, Wade, and Shaq.

Shortly after, the internet had a field day with Wade’s outfit. Here are a few of the funnier tweets that were brought to our attention.

"Dwyane Wade looks like a villain from Starsky and Hutch" – @JeremyWoo pic.twitter.com/iuv7hR0d1b — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 10, 2017

Dwyane Wade looks like he's about to drop a reggae verse in a early 90's R&B song. pic.twitter.com/tgvF0oorX7 — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) June 10, 2017

when u unlock all the outfits in GTA pic.twitter.com/MOtQRCPovT — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 10, 2017

Dwyane Wade dressed like Calvin from Paid in Full pic.twitter.com/F2hROMgr1C — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) June 10, 2017

sells beepers off the street in 1992 — Ben Woods (@benwoods10) June 10, 2017

Dwyane Wade looks like the first guy your aunt dates after her divorce pic.twitter.com/pPs6B0ELzn — Tristan (@AyoTristan) June 10, 2017

He look like draft day Deion Sanders minus the jheri curl! pic.twitter.com/QGeO7hMwOX — Keyon Jeff (@kkjeff) June 10, 2017

Look here lil homie, you see my brand new 1987 Mercedes 560SL over there? You want one? Come work for me. pic.twitter.com/d50uJFgKS3 — MACE WINDU (@CrookedIntriago) June 10, 2017

And finally, here’s the reaction of Wade’s former teammate, Hassan Whiteside.