pixel 1
header
Sunday, December 10, 2017

Eagles got pep talk from Kobe Bryant before game against Rams

December 10, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Kobe Bryant

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back on track this week after their disappointing performance at Seattle, and coaches are hoping some advice the team got from Kobe Bryant will help.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bryant — a big Eagles fan — gave a 30-minute pep talk to the team before Friday’s practice in Los Angeles. The NBA legend spoke about trying to break the will of his opponents.

There have been few athletes in sports history who are more competitive than Kobe. When he says he wanted to make his opponents miserable, he means it. Heck, look at some of the things he said to his own teammates during practice.

Despite the slip-up they had against the Seahawks, the Eagles are still considered the team to beat in the NFC. They have another tough opponent to deal with on Sunday in the Rams.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus