Eagles got pep talk from Kobe Bryant before game against Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back on track this week after their disappointing performance at Seattle, and coaches are hoping some advice the team got from Kobe Bryant will help.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bryant — a big Eagles fan — gave a 30-minute pep talk to the team before Friday’s practice in Los Angeles. The NBA legend spoke about trying to break the will of his opponents.

Kobe Bryant, a big Eagles’ fan, gave a 30-minute pep talk to his favorite team Friday morning before it went to practice in LA. Bryant told the Eagles he wanted to make his opponents so miserable that they would need to find another job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2017

There have been few athletes in sports history who are more competitive than Kobe. When he says he wanted to make his opponents miserable, he means it. Heck, look at some of the things he said to his own teammates during practice.

Despite the slip-up they had against the Seahawks, the Eagles are still considered the team to beat in the NFC. They have another tough opponent to deal with on Sunday in the Rams.