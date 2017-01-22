Earl Watson drops funny quote about youth of Suns

The Phoenix Suns roster is brimming with youth, and head coach Earl Watson is choosing to embrace that reputation of theirs.

Before the Suns played the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, Watson dropped this priceless one-liner in response to a question about the growth of his young team, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Earl Watson on growth of young Suns: "Every day is a day closer to our guys being legal." Was then told in Canada they're good. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) January 22, 2017

What’s great is that Watson isn’t even exaggerating here. Four players on the Suns (19-year-olds Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, and Derrick Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Devin Booker) are not yet of legal drinking age in the United States. Another one, Tyler Ulis, just turned 21 on January 5, while 23-year-olds Alex Len, Alan Williams, and TJ Warren and 25-year-old Brandon Knight round out the team’s youth circuit.

While they may indeed be able to go for a team beer in Canada where the legal drinking age is 18, the Suns’ inexperience has often shown this season as they are just 14-29 on the year. Still, Watson is himself a young head coaching buck at just 37 years old (as evidenced by this rule he’s put into place for the team), so they haven’t even begun to scratch the ceiling of their potential.