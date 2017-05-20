Eastern Conference Finals ticket prices plummet after Isaiah Thomas ruled out

The white flag has all but been raised in the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports on Saturday that ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland are plummeting with orders virtually on halt from Boston fans and Cavs fans saving up for the NBA Finals instead.

Ticket prices plummeting in Cleveland for Games 3 & 4. Orders have stopped from Boston market, Cavs fans saving for Finals. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 20, 2017

The news comes in the wake of Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas being ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with injury. The Cavs won the first two games in Boston by a combined 57 points, so the next two games of the series should be little more than a formality, especially with Thomas out. This near-complete and universal lack of interest in them reflects that as well.