Elena Delle Donne mocked after ankle injury over Lonzo Ball tweet

Elena Delle Donne was forced to leave Friday’s game with an injury and more than few people were quick to point out how cruel karma can be.

During the first quarter of the Mystics’ game against the Fever, Delle Donne sprained her right ankle and was not able to return to the game. The team announced she would be evaluated on Saturday.

UPDATE: Elena Delle Donne has a right ankle sprain and will not return. She will be evaluated tomorrow. — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 14, 2017

Last week, the WNBA star sent out this tweet regarding Lonzo Ball and his wearing Big Baller Brand shoes.

How great would it be if @ZO2_ blew out his shoe in his first summer league game? should have gone with @Nike — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) July 8, 2017

Now, Delle Donne later said she was not in any way rooting for Ball to get hurt. However, many on social media let Delle Donne have it after finding out about her injury. Below is a sampling.

The #BBB curse is real. Don't come for The Triple B hive again — #BBBHive President (@Slim_Harbaugh) July 15, 2017

Seems like those Nikes ain't help your ankle @De11eDonne https://t.co/F6WrljWuZa — Bra-Man From 5th Flo (@iam_MR713) July 15, 2017