Friday, July 14, 2017

Elena Delle Donne mocked after ankle injury over Lonzo Ball tweet

July 14, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Elena Delle Donne was forced to leave Friday’s game with an injury and more than few people were quick to point out how cruel karma can be.

During the first quarter of the Mystics’ game against the Fever, Delle Donne sprained her right ankle and was not able to return to the game. The team announced she would be evaluated on Saturday.

Last week, the WNBA star sent out this tweet regarding Lonzo Ball and his wearing Big Baller Brand shoes.

Now, Delle Donne later said she was not in any way rooting for Ball to get hurt. However, many on social media let Delle Donne have it after finding out about her injury. Below is a sampling.


