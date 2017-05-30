Report: Emeka Okafor eyeing NBA comeback

Emeka Okafor hasn’t played in the NBA since the beginning of Barack Obama’s second term, but he’s not giving up just yet.

Jon Krawczynski‏ of the Associated Press reports on Tuesday that the former Rookie of the Year has been cleared to return to the court and is pursuing an NBA comeback.

Emeka Okafor has been cleared to return to action, is working out and is determined to return to the NBA, I'm told. 1/ — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) May 30, 2017

Okafor, who will turn 35 in September, last played in the 2012-13 season, averaging 9.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 79 total appearances for the Washington Wizards. The last we heard of him, he was getting stiff-armed at his local Six Flags.

We know what Okafor was back then: a useful interior defender and rebounder with a limited offensive game. But the league has changed so much since that it’s difficult to project if the ex-No. 2 overall pick still has a place in today’s game.

Image via Emeka Okafor on Twitter