Thursday, January 19, 2017

Emmanuel Mudiay apologizes for mocking Gregg Popovich ejection

January 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Denver Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay had a funny moment during Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, but he ended up apologizing for it later.

Popovich was ejected from the game late in the second quarter, and Mudiay was right there working alongside the referee to give Pop the heave-ho:

Mudiay was told after the game about his actions getting a lot of attention and seemed to already know that.

Mudiay clearly felt he was getting attention for the wrong reasons and decided to apologize.

The Nuggets guard obviously has a lot of respect for Pop. The Spurs still won the game 118-104 even without their coach. Mudiay had 12 points in the loss, but one memorable gesture.


