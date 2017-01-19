Emmanuel Mudiay apologizes for mocking Gregg Popovich ejection

Denver Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay had a funny moment during Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, but he ended up apologizing for it later.

Popovich was ejected from the game late in the second quarter, and Mudiay was right there working alongside the referee to give Pop the heave-ho:

Going to watch both angles of Emmanuel Mudiay ejecting Gregg Popovich on loop until the sun comes up pic.twitter.com/kxeUz9y0mM — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 20, 2017

Mudiay was told after the game about his actions getting a lot of attention and seemed to already know that.

Emmanuel Mudiay laughed about gesturing to throw Spurs coach Gregg Popovich out along with the refs. Here's what he said about it#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/SQtV8DX01j — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) January 20, 2017

Mudiay clearly felt he was getting attention for the wrong reasons and decided to apologize.

I apologize if I offended some but I didn't mean no disrespect towards coach Pop, one of the Goat . I'm just trying to have fun. — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) January 20, 2017

The Nuggets guard obviously has a lot of respect for Pop. The Spurs still won the game 118-104 even without their coach. Mudiay had 12 points in the loss, but one memorable gesture.