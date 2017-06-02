Enes Kanter says father has been arrested by ‘Hitler of our century’

Enes Kanter has had numerous problems with the leaders of his home nation of Turkey in recent years, and it appears the feud is now impacting members of his immediate family.

On Friday, Kanter revealed on Twitter that his father has been arrested by the Turkish government.

HEY WORLD MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED

by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century

He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 2, 2017

The “Hitler” Kanter referred to is likely Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom the Oklahoma City Thunder big man has been openly critical of in the past.

Last month, Kanter shared a video on Twitter explaining how he was unable to return to the United States from Romania because his passport had been cancelled by the Turkish embassy. Kanter said the decision was made by Erdogan, whom he called a “bad, bad man.” He was eventually allowed to return to the U.S.

Interestingly enough, Kanter’s father and other member’s of his family disowned the 25-year-old over his political views. Mehmet Kanter, Enes’ father, wrote a letter to the Turkish government apologizing for his sons actions and saying he believes Enes has been “hypnotized.” You can read more details here.