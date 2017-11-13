Enes Kanter gets in LeBron’s face in defense of teammate (Video)

Late in the first quarter of Monday’s game between the Knicks and Cavaliers, things got chippy between LeBron James and Enes Kanter.

After an alley-oop dunk by James, he collided with Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina as he attempted to head back up the court. Ntilikina responded by giving James a bit of a shove after picking up the basketball. Shortly after, Kanter came in to defend his rookie teammate and got in James’ face. The two briefly exchanged words before being separated, as you can see below.

Things getting chippy between LeBron and the Knicks pic.twitter.com/zAhQt6QSvz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2017

He may be just 19 years old, but there was no back down from Ntilikina in the face of one of the NBA’s greatest players. Over the weekend, James appeared to throw some shade at the Knicks for their selection of Ntilikina. Kanter responded with a few words of his own in support of his teammate. There aren’t many who ride for their teammates like Enes Kanter and he gave us another example on Monday.