Enes Kanter has great response to question about Thunder’s lack of talent

Enes Kanter clearly does not think much of people who think the Thunder don’t have very much talent on the roster outside of Russell Westbrook.

Much has been made of the historic season Westbrook is having and deservedly so. He’s on the way to being the first person since Oscar Robertson during the 1961-62 season to average a triple double. However, what sometimes follows is the discussion of Westbrook having to do so much because he doesn’t have much help.

That question was posed to Oklahoma City big man Enes Kanter, who in his response dropped a couple of “haters gonna hate” lines.

Two "haters gonna hate" quotes from Enes Kanter today: pic.twitter.com/udrouFI1NU — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) March 12, 2017

Now without Kevin Durant, the Thunder don’t boast many names known to less than diehard NBA fans. That said, they are still 37-29, a better mark than many thought they would be at this point in the season.

This may not be as talented a Thunder team as we’ve seen in recent years. There’s no Durant, Ibaka, or Harden around to share the workload. The players on this year’s roster can’t do anything about that, though. All they can do is not worry about noise from the outside and go out and play. Or as Kanter says, let the “haters hate.”