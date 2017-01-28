Enes Kanter cracks Twitter joke after Roy Williams slams chair

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter considers it his newfound duty to warn his fellow professionals of the dangers of chairs.

Days after fracturing his forearm as a result of punching a chair in frustration, Kanter took note of North Carolina coach Roy Williams getting a little too aggravated on the bench during a timeout. Not wanting to see Williams get hurt, Kanter shared his sympathy, but issued a quick warning regarding dealing with the chair.

I know man, I hate them chairs too

Be careful tho

pic.twitter.com/REk7iWzp3e — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 28, 2017

Kanter is just doing a public service. He has been harmed by a chair before, and he’d hate to see someone else suffer the same fate. Now that’s selflessness.