Enes Kanter thinks Kristaps Porzingis belongs in MVP discussion

Enes Kanter played with the Most Valuable Player last season, and now he thinks he might be playing with the Most Valuable Player again this season.

After New York Knicks teammate Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points and seven rebounds in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Kanter said that the Latvian belongs in the MVP discussion, per Ian Begley of ESPN.

It's early, but Enes Kanter says Kristaps Porzingis belongs in the MVP conversation. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 31, 2017

Monday’s outburst brought Porzingis up to 29.3 points a game on the season, and his 47.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep are both career bests. Of course, he has some major competition for MVP honors, even just within his own conference. But Porzingis is leading the Knicks to wins while putting up major popcorn numbers, so don’t write off his candidacy just yet.