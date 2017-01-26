Enes Kanter may have fractured hand punching chair (Video)

Enes Kanter was forced to leave Thursday’s game as a result of a self-inflicted injury.

During the second quarter of the game between the Mavericks and Thunder, Kanter was visibly frustrated during a stoppage in play. Upon arriving to the bench, he slammed his hand into a chair. Afterward, Kanter can be seen taking a closer look at his wrist/forearm area and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Here’s video of what happened.

Enes Kanter (wrist) won't return tonight after smacking the Thunder's bench. pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017

While we do not know the extent of the injury as of yet, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Thunder fear Kanter may have fractured his hand.

After punching a chair on bench tonight, there's a fear OKC's Enes Kanter fractured his right hand, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 27, 2017

The confirmation of a fracture would be a big blow to an Oklahoma City team looking to make the playoffs in its first season after the departure of Kevin Durant. Kanter is in his third season with the team and has been an important contributor off of head coach Billy Donovan’s bench. The 24-year-old is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds through 46 games.