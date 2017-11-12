Enes Kanter not happy about LeBron James’s Knicks comments

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is going to stick up for his teammates — even if it means calling out LeBron James.

On Saturday, James shaded the Knicks for picking Frank Ntilikina ahead of Dennis Smith in June’s NBA draft, which was likely a shot at Phil Jackson. Kanter, however, saw it as an attack on a teammate, and he made clear that he wouldn’t stand for it.

'I don't care who. I cannot let anyone disrespect my family like that'. @Enes_Kanter on LeBron — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 12, 2017

'I don't care, it doesn't matter LeBron or whoever it is' https://t.co/QjhpI9LZOK — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 12, 2017

Kanter is famously all-in for the organization he plays for and the teammates he plays with, so this is no surprise. Whatever James’s intentions were, it was easy to read his comments as an unnecessary shot at Ntilikina, and Kanter was not having that.