Enes Kanter: Russell Westbrook did not call Kevin Durant ‘b—h a–‘ after game

Russell Westbrook may have no interest in maintaining a friendly relationship with Kevin Durant, but that doesn’t mean he insulted his former teammate after the two faced off recently — at least according to Enes Kanter.

Following the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss to the Golden State Warriors last week, cameras picked up on Westbrook telling Kanter to not “say what’s up to that b—h a–” as the two teams were leaving the court. Of course, it was widely assumed that Westbrook was referring to Durant.

“It wasn’t Kevin. He’d already walked out,” Kanter later explained, per Erik Horne of The Oklahoman. “I didn’t even see him after the game.”

Kanter wouldn’t say where Westbrook’s comment was directed.

“Ask him (Westbrook), man,” he said. “He said somebody but ask him. He’ll probably tell you. He’ll probably give you a better answer than me.”

You can see the video in question here.

Unless Westbrook can explain whom he was talking to and why, it will be impossible to believe he wasn’t telling Kanter to snub Durant, especially given what Russ said after the game about his relationship with Durant.