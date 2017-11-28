Enes Kanter trolls LeBron James over ejection

Enes Kanter had a little fun at LeBron James’ expense over James getting ejected from a game against his former team.

James was ejected from a regular season game for the first time in his career on Tuesday by referee Kane Fitzgerald. Following the game, Fitzgerald explained why he ejected James.

If anyone was going to capitalize on the moment, it was bound to be Kanter. The Knicks big man has already gotten in James’ face in defense of a teammate and made comments directed at James this season.

On Tuesday, Kanter sent out a tweet with the above photo of James. He included the hashtags #HisFavoritePlayGround and James’ familiar #StriveForGreatness. Kanter also included the words “King of Cleveland” and circled the referee.

James responded to comments Kanter made following the game in which Kanter got in LeBron’s face. It will be interesting to see if James responds to this or takes the high road.