Enes Kanter unable to leave Romania due to cancellation of passport (Video)

Enes Kanter has been unable to leave Romania due to issues with his passport.

On Saturday morning, the Thunder forward posted a video to his Twitter account in which he said his passport has been cancelled by the Turkish embassy. The reason Kanter gave is his political views. Take a look at the video below.

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

Kanter has been very outspoken on politics in his native country of Turkey. After he criticized Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kanter’s father wrote a letter apologizing for his sons views. Kanter was also reportedly disowned by his family last year.

In the video, Kanter indicated he would keep us posted on his situation. Hopefully, there is a peaceful resolution.