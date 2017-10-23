pixel 1
Monday, October 23, 2017

Report: Eric Bledsoe asked for trade before season started

by Grey Papke

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly known for some time now that point guard Eric Bledsoe is disgruntled.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported Monday that Bledsoe had met with Suns higher-ups before the season even started to inform them that he wants out of Phoenix.

Bledsoe set off alarm bells on Sunday with a cryptic tweet that came just ahead of the announcement that coach Earl Watson had been fired less than a week into the NBA season. While the Suns probably won’t be thrilled to see this happen publicly, it doesn’t sound like they should be too caught off guard by the sentiment.

