Eric Bledsoe has curious comments about his future with Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns don’t seem to know if Eric Bledsoe is part of their past or part of their future, and Bledsoe himself certainly isn’t giving any clarification.

In an interview with Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic on Sunday, the Suns guard made some interesting comments about his future with the team.

“I love everything about it,” said Bledsoe of Phoenix. “At the same time I want to win.”

Bledsoe also admitted that he wasn’t pleased with the Suns’ decision to shut him down for the final 14 games of last season.

“The front office made a decision and I had to live with it,” he continued. “I wasn’t OK with it, and I don’t know what basketball player would be. I want to compete. We weren’t winning, but I still wanted to play with my teammates. But I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Bledsoe had career-highs in points (21.2) and assists per game (6.3) in 2016-17. But the Suns had the worst record in the West at a putrid 24-58 to mark their third straight losing season. While the team seems primed to compete further down the line with their exciting core of young players (Devin Booker and Josh Jackson, to name a couple), Bledsoe is already 27 with a lengthy injury history, so he may not be around to reap the ultimate benefits.

The Kentucky product is owed $29.5 million over the next two years. Having been mentioned in multiple trade rumors recently, it will be interesting to see if Bledsoe’s remarks at all affect the Suns’ evaluation of his future in Phoenix.