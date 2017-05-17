Eric Ebron explains why he would never buy Lonzo Ball shoes

As an avid sneakerhead, there are very few shoes out there that Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron won’t buy. But he recently found a pair he wants nothing to do with, and you can probably guess which pair that is.

On Tuesday, Ebron told reporters he would “never” consider buying a pair of Lonzo Ball’s new shoes, the ZO2.

“I would never purchase those shoes,” Ebron said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You could take it with a grain of salt, you could take it however you want to. I’ll never purchase those shoes. And I got every shoe known to man, but not those. Those won’t be in my closet.”

Of course, Ebron is not alone in his opinion. Plenty of people would never buy Ball’s shoes because they dislike his outspoken father. Most others, including Ebron, have laughed at the $495 price tag.

“First of all, I’m not paying $495 for someone that’s unproven,” Ebron added. “I wish him the best. I believe that he’ll be great. I loved his game at UCLA, but I’m not (about) to pay $495 for your shoes when Michael Jordan is $200, $250. That don’t make sense.”

Ball’s father, LaVar, claims the ZO2 shoes are already selling quite well. But considering some of the ridiculous things the elder Ball has said in the past, you can’t really take his word at face value.

It’s hard to blame people like Ebron for saving their money.