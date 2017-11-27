Erik Spoelstra: Seeing Dwyane Wade in Cavs uniform is ‘like the Twilight Zone’

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is still having a tough time wrapping his mind around the image of Dwyane Wade in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform.

On Monday, one day before the Heat played the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season, Spoelstra spoke on Wade, whom he coached in Miami for five seasons as an assistant and another eight as head coach.

“This is like the Twilight Zone,” said Spoelstra, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. “Every time he’s in a new uniform you’re like, ‘OK but not that team.’

“It will never seem right,” he continued. “For me, I hate it. But I’m happy for Dwyane. I’m happy for his family. I think he’s in a good spot.”

Wade was a constant throughout Spoelstra’s time in Miami, and they won three titles together, ruling the East for many years. There was also talk that Wade might return to the Heat before he ultimately signed with Cleveland, so you can see why Spoelstra feels like Rod Serling pulled a fast one on him.