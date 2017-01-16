Report: Evan Fournier out indefinitely with heel injury

Floundering at 17-25 on the season, the Orlando Magic are now down their leading scorer as well.

According to a report by Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel on Monday, Magic guard Evan Fournier will be out “for the foreseeable future” after aggravating a right heel injury.

The 24-year-old Fournier recently missed five consecutive games with the ailment before returning to the lineup on January 4. But he still didn’t look quite right and was sidelined once again for Orlando’s loss to Utah Saturday.

The Magic bet a lot on Fournier this past offseason, giving him a five-year, $85 million deal to return to Orlando. And interestingly enough, he had actually been living up to his big contract, averaging career-highs across the board with 17.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this season.

Three-point sniper Jodie Meeks will be the biggest beneficiary in Fournier’s absence, while forgotten youngsters Mario Hezonja and CJ Wilcox could be in line for some increased run as the only other true 2-guards on the roster. As for Fournier, we may have to turn to NBA 2K if we want to see him on the court in the near future.

H/T theScore